Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $3.73 Million; Valuation Rose; Financial Advantage Lowered Position in Wal (WMT) by $1.31 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 10.36 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 3.64M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, After Deal Closes Number of Directors on Flipkart’s Board May Be Increased to Nine at Any Time –Filing; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – LORE SAYS WALMART REMAINS IN ACQUISITION MODE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.61 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 17,472 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 20,048 shares. Lincluden Ltd holds 0.3% or 32,278 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 1.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marco Management, Georgia-based fund reported 52,583 shares. Weik owns 44,620 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.06M shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,916 shares. Chatham Cap Gru invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kentucky Retirement holds 62,240 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 329,293 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,270 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.25% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.61M shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 52,983 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.