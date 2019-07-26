Contravisory Investment Management Increases Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Rare Infrastructure LTD Raised Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $57.17 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 25286.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.25 million, up from 5,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 1.98 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Expects Investments to Support Projected Annual Adj EPS Growth of 6% to 8% Through 2021; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy seeks emergency lifeline for U.S. nuclear, coal plants; 24/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Comments on Results of PJM Capacity Auction; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 6.87M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 36,400 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 52,346 shares stake. Provident Invest Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.01% or 3,995 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 7,597 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 60,362 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.1% or 514,349 shares in its portfolio. Lynch Associates In reported 1.62% stake. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.37% or 473,292 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Limited Liability Company owns 78,614 shares. New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 2.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invesco accumulated 0.34% or 21.39M shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com stated it has 8,505 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 32,208 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 12,312 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 16,801 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 853,293 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 143,616 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.90 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern holds 6.33 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 50,473 shares. Heartland Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hartford Mngmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,943 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.16% or 776,692 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Spectrum Management Gp holds 0.04% or 3,345 shares.