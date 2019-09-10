Contravisory Investment Management Increased Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Shares Rose; Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Share Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Raised by $1.60 Million Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.95M market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 157,670 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 957,026 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 20,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 20,739 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 76,369 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 10,720 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 8,214 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 45,586 shares. 3,300 are held by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) or 22,170 shares. 4,423 are held by Morgan Stanley. Millennium stated it has 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Blackrock reported 0% stake. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,547 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Aqr Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 313,340 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

