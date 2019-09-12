Contravisory Investment Management Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $4.15 Million; Inca Investments Increases Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2623.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 38,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 39,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 4.09M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.95 million, up from 7.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 10.41M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 13,997 shares to 180 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,879 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bouchey Fin Gru reported 0.07% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 1.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.95M shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 45,148 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 1.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,676 shares. Sunbelt has 31,515 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company invested 3.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montecito Bancshares & Tru stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ami Investment Management invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Destination Wealth reported 47,367 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability stated it has 14,675 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Company has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 110,000 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 116.87 million shares or 0.96% of the stock. Leisure Mgmt reported 16,515 shares stake.

