Contravisory Investment Management Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $3.86 Million; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Stake by $478,792

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $382.18. About 371,513 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,220 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Northern Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nuwave Investment Management Lc has 615 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,506 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested 0.14% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Hl Fin Ltd owns 300,586 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.6% or 20,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.11% or 955,427 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 35,088 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Van Eck has 6,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 19,743 shares. Boston Advisors reported 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.27M for 19.91 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.