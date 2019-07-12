Contravisory Investment Management Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Transglobe Energy – Ordinary Shares (TGA) Shorts Decreased By 55.05%

Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA) had a decrease of 55.05% in short interest. TGA’s SI was 37,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 55.05% from 84,100 shares previously. With 64,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA)’s short sellers to cover TGA’s short positions. The SI to Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.455. About 15,374 shares traded. TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has declined 8.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGA News: 07/03/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.24; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update, Intention to List on the AIM, Pending Board Changes and Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – FINALIZING 2018 CARDIUM DRILLING PROGRAM SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY; 27/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY INTENTION TO LIST ON AIM; 07/03/2018 TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.05 PER SHARE

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 8500.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc acquired 34,767 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 35,176 shares with $3.91 million value, up from 409 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $261.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $145.1. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N & Company accumulated 25,028 shares or 0.8% of the stock. 123,138 are held by Kelly Lawrence W Ca. Ally reported 55,000 shares. Andra Ap invested in 67,902 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 28,123 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 404 shares. Associated Banc holds 1.03% or 160,682 shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 9,601 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 1.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 21,000 shares. Tiemann Inv Llc holds 4,929 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Alice Branton on Energy Treated Iron to Potentiall Provide a Better Therapeutic Response to Anmenia – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avinger Announces Commercial Launch of Ocelot in Australia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil liquids in Egypt and Canada. The company has market cap of $103.87 million. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. It has a 6.19 P/E ratio.