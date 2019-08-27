Contravisory Investment Management Has Upped Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Declined; As Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Shares Were Volatile, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased by $511,460 Its Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 6.16M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0222 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6722. About 265,179 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Global Opp Eqty Tr (BOE) by 436,110 shares to 904,742 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock International Growth (BGY) by 529,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal T (NID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.