Contravisory Investment Management Has Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 35830.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc acquired 107,491 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 107,791 shares with $4.31M value, up from 300 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $196.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 4.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 20.79% above currents $65.96 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight” rating. See LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $77.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $104 New Target: $74 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $88 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 45,479 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated, a West Virginia-based fund reported 10,545 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Boys Arnold & Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,680 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 5,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.18 million shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership reported 800,000 shares. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 40,661 shares. Live Your Vision Limited invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beutel Goodman And has invested 0.98% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl holds 3.20 million shares or 8.54% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.78% or 3.56M shares. Mercer Advisers owns 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,250 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 11.67% above currents $43.78 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 263 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 732,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 27,285 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 4.69 million shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 39,271 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 25,193 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Co has invested 3.31% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 8,459 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 6,521 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 562,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Llc accumulated 0.02% or 8,642 shares. Renaissance Limited Co holds 1.02 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,163 are held by Element Cap Management Lc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 148.56 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.