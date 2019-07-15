Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $314,545; Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Holder Sandler Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.46 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 762,187 shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 238,046 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 18.56 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

