Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Stock Value Rose; Pettyjohn Wood & White Decreased Its Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) as Share Value Declined

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.87. About 291,179 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 2.87M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.39 million for 7.21 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).