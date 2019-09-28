Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Has 1.5 Sentiment

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,067 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 37,434 shares with $6.92M value, down from 39,501 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 84 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 56 sold and reduced their holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 57.68 million shares, up from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 36 Increased: 61 New Position: 23.

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $207.22’s average target is 8.28% above currents $191.38 stock price. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.88% or 9,353 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 141 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 2,193 shares. Mu Limited stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 2.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 13,838 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 124 were accumulated by Amer & Management Co. Highland Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 8,658 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 7,332 shares. Jag Cap Lc holds 14,528 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Rockland Tru stated it has 3,870 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.65% or 230,780 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 865,741 shares traded or 58.52% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Granted Approval of Crysvita to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx start fill & finish collaboration for the US commercial supply of drug product Mepsevii; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual EPS reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for 497,899 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 390,453 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 1.59% invested in the company for 180,017 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 1.33% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,165 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.