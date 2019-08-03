Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $8.94 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 76,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11.97 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, down from 12.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 41,300 shares. 52,479 were accumulated by Howland Capital Mgmt. Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 84,422 shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,735 shares. Shelton Capital invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 16.25 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. Fred Alger Inc has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 30,920 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Lc Adv holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,029 shares. Creative Planning reported 589,668 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0.36% or 251,047 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.13% or 6,378 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5.65 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd owns 54,077 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 13,123 shares to 970,433 shares, valued at $50.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

