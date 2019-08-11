Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $345,510 as Shares Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder State Street Lifted Its Holding by $40.08 Million as Stock Declined

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $224.05. About 345,090 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 28/05/2018 – China should seize on MSCI entry to overhaul its markets; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process

State Street Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 165,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.51M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 5,363 shares. Dsm Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Highstreet Asset Inc reported 4,323 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp owns 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8.97 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Smith Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 190 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 13,691 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1,025 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 0.21% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Texas Yale stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 6,278 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 55,472 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 4,602 shares.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Tesla’s Musk Reassures, and Veeva’s Victory Sours – The Motley Fool” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Seems Skeptical Of Palo Alto’s Transition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 1.55M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 111,205 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,468 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montag A And Assoc Incorporated reported 12,234 shares. Myriad Asset owns 75,000 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Macquarie holds 69,820 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company holds 5,896 shares. Diversified Trust holds 1,863 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.31M shares.