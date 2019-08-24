Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised By $4.32 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shorts Lowered By 1.8%

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 7774.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc acquired 22,390 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 22,678 shares with $4.38 million value, up from 288 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $106.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) had a decrease of 1.8% in short interest. WIFI’s SI was 5.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.8% from 6.02 million shares previously. With 525,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s short sellers to cover WIFI’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 987,473 shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $522.71 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 35,200 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 25,578 shares. 10,931 are held by Da Davidson Company. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 173,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 266,244 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 626 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 15,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 54,020 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. First Republic Inv Management reported 14,855 shares stake. Vanguard invested in 3.37 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Legal And General Grp Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,329 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc has $39 highest and $28 lowest target. $32’s average target is 170.04% above currents $11.85 stock price. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of WIFI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 1.25% above currents $221.9 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 13. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). North Amer Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,288 are owned by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co accumulated 109,742 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,521 shares. Intact Investment Management has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,400 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.57% or 678,750 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management Company accumulated 0.16% or 3,845 shares. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gradient Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com holds 0.13% or 4,428 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Company has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bluestein R H & holds 0.75% or 70,998 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 143,484 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

