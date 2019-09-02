Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Cintas (CTAS) Holding; ROYALE ENERGY (ROYL) SI Decreased By 8.82%

ROYALE ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:ROYL) had a decrease of 8.82% in short interest. ROYL’s SI was 9,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.82% from 10,200 shares previously. With 65,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ROYALE ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:ROYL)’s short sellers to cover ROYL’s short positions. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 52,486 shares traded or 166.49% up from the average. Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 43,085 shares with $8.71M value, down from 44,941 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -14.42% below currents $263.8 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $20200 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.32 million for 30.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 4,240 shares to 4,289 valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 81,097 shares and now owns 81,118 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Whittier Tru Co stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 2.22% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.06% or 6,506 shares. Lvm Cap Limited Mi has 2,108 shares. D E Shaw & Communication reported 1,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 6,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). British Columbia Inv Corporation accumulated 15,365 shares. Andra Ap reported 39,200 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp has 12,627 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 385,177 shares. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 56,071 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair (PNR) Down 7% Year to Date: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Royale Energy, Inc. engages in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.15 million. The Company’s principal activities are located in the Sacramento and San Joaquin basins of Northern and Central California. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Royale Energy: Anatomy of a Market Hit Job – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2008.