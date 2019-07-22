Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Cintas (CTAS) Holding; Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Shorts Down By 44.13%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) had a decrease of 44.13% in short interest. ALIM’s SI was 89,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44.13% from 160,900 shares previously. With 106,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s short sellers to cover ALIM’s short positions. The SI to Alimera Sciences Inc’s float is 0.25%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8701. About 35,749 shares traded. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has risen 14.51% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 43,085 shares with $8.71M value, down from 44,941 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $257.85. About 648,115 shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27

Among 2 analysts covering Alimera (NASDAQ:ALIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alimera had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, June 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2.75 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Alimera Sciences, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 1.84% more from 28.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,054 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 25,594 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru stated it has 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 1,416 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 146,741 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) owns 0% invested in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) for 167 shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 6.24M shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 111,752 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited holds 0% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) or 91,334 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0% or 997,990 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 413,300 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management holds 39,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Alimera Sciences’s (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Down A Painful 85%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alimera pops after landing Iluvien funding – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alimera’s ILUVIEN approved in Kuwait – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alimera Sciences Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Overview – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alimera Sciences to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.78 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 2.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. TYSOE RONALD W had sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920. 1,740 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 34,767 shares to 35,176 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 22,390 shares and now owns 22,678 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nordea Management Ab invested in 0% or 6,510 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited accumulated 115,783 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 131,496 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 8,873 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alps Advsr owns 1,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 92,214 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Congress Asset Management Communication Ma reported 841,307 shares. First Business Fin Service Incorporated has 3,902 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 243 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 46,237 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.