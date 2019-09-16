Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered By $607,490 Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Sentiment Is 1.01

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 13.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 29,830 shares with $3.89M value, down from 34,503 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 662,829 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 117 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 116 sold and decreased their positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 54.67 million shares, down from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 45 New Position: 72.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 8.23% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for 569,376 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc owns 754,261 shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 3.68% invested in the company for 180,000 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 3.63% in the stock. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 135,300 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,294 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 38,657 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 114,198 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company has 36,330 shares. 2,303 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Llc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 15,596 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 4,866 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company reported 1,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 315,030 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,699 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 784 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,388 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.08% or 8,925 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications owns 3,315 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -9.52% below currents $152.52 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14600 target.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 44,982 shares to 45,565 valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 67,238 shares and now owns 72,047 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 16.72 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.