Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $345,510 as Market Valuation Rose; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $4.06 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 659,966 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 271,390 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 1,558 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Raymond James & Assocs has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 16,678 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,091 shares. Weatherstone Cap holds 0.74% or 3,528 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 20,381 shares. Korea Investment owns 250,665 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Omers Administration invested in 0.07% or 29,300 shares. Moreover, U S Glob Investors has 0.6% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 21,810 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,391 shares to 83,847 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).