Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $3.73 Million; Moon Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Lgi Homes (LGIH) as Share Price Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 9.63M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 57,076 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44B, up from 56,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 338,957 shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541)

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,562 shares to 35,486 shares, valued at $7.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,059 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

