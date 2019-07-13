Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $314,545; Davita (DVA) Stock Declined While Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 2.16 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 727,809 shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,000 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 7,039 are held by M&T Commercial Bank. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 133,806 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 6,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 36,039 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Assetmark owns 143,922 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 40,062 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 69 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 87,943 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 895 shares. Todd Asset Limited Company holds 0.4% or 261,777 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DVA’s profit will be $171.39M for 13.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.19% EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 75,400 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0.06% or 101,656 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 83,525 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 96,157 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 4,786 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 21,478 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 18,189 shares. Zpr Inv Management accumulated 8,914 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,247 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 34,819 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 43,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd owns 18,269 shares. Greatmark Investment reported 24,240 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 61 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Com. Raymond James Fin Ser Inc accumulated 1,508 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 18.56 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

