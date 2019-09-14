Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Shares Rose; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Maintains Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 37,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 192,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.89 million, up from 155,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 194,109 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 37,434 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 39,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares to 72,047 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 38,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Pragsis Bidoop – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 7,341 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins holds 2.85% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Llc stated it has 39,875 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 2.04 million shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Old Dominion Mgmt owns 1,475 shares. Goelzer Management holds 4,640 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts accumulated 0.05% or 1,344 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Minnesota-based Punch Associate Invest Management has invested 0.59% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Homrich Berg has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 35,528 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.01% or 8,278 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 3.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 65,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited has 983,954 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 40,980 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 37,373 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 62,640 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 97,809 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 53,539 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 6,000 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,800 shares.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silicon Laboratories Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Silicon Labs Enhances Popular Si479xx Automotive Tuner Family with Software-Defined Radio Technology – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Silicon Labs Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 236,160 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).