Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased By $308,605 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Daruma Capital Management Increased Enpro Inds (NPO) Stake By $1.85 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 28,957 shares as Enpro Inds Inc (NPO)’s stock declined 2.42%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 404,400 shares with $26.06 million value, up from 375,443 last quarter. Enpro Inds Inc now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 4.36% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 162,397 shares traded or 42.75% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 22,028 shares with $7.53 million value, down from 22,933 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.21B valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $12.04 during the last trading session, reaching $344.13. About 602,515 shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Delivers Another Strong Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $334.59M for 27.05 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,981 activity. $4,981 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares were bought by Gulfo Adele M..

Among 3 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enpro Industries has $85 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 24.01% above currents $64.11 stock price. Enpro Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 30,633 shares to 158,846 valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 282,319 shares and now owns 177,242 shares. Encompass Health Corp was reduced too.