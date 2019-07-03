Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $308,605 as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased by $450,340 Its Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $378.08. About 301,720 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.70M for 30.89 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 33,523 shares. Swarthmore Inc owns 2,500 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 5,915 shares. 95 were reported by Ironwood Financial Lc. Scotia Capital holds 7,411 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 1,376 shares. Arrow Fin reported 120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Int Group Inc Incorporated reported 52,848 shares. Braun Stacey reported 44,063 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 108,332 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,287 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 418,727 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 23,577 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “February Freight Rates Slip Seasonally: DAT Freight Index – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Acquire Foundry, Leading Provider of Complex Visualization Software Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Crisci Robert had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.23 million on Tuesday, January 15. Stipancich John K also sold $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M was sold by Conley Jason.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Twilio Needs to Figure Out How to Land the Rocket Ship – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Wants to Give Merchants an Alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors holds 1.32% or 17,413 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Ltd owns 960 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,889 shares. Claar Limited Liability accumulated 4.36% or 5,088 shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc has 3.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,378 shares. Eagle Capital Management Lc holds 3.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,271 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 1.23% or 15,405 shares in its portfolio. 302 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability invested in 835 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 64,065 are held by Suntrust Banks. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 4,656 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.7% or 443 shares in its portfolio.