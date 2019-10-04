Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $537,279; Share Value Rose; As Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Shares Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 40,818 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, down from 43,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $261.95. About 270,074 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 178,949 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares to 72,047 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,945 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,240 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 26,785 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel has invested 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Cibc has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,207 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 137,119 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 3,907 shares. Brinker Capital owns 0.13% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14,797 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 75,553 shares. Jag Management Llc has invested 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 623,318 were reported by Frontier Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,777 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

