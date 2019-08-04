Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $308,605; Stoneridge Investment Partners Maintains Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 34,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 27,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21M for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il accumulated 27,038 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 177,000 shares. Security National Trust has 0.75% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,828 shares. 558,600 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Swedbank holds 0.7% or 431,701 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 6,006 shares. Df Dent And Inc stated it has 3.76% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 42,443 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 29,534 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 6,839 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0.1% or 1.18M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 188,929 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,066 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Com holds 36,379 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 106,071 shares to 50,187 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,297 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $8.49 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.36 million was made by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 5. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.