Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $308,605; Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $12.43 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 224,935 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.2. About 713,345 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Conley Jason sold $1.54 million. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One reported 49,440 shares. Agf Investments America Inc invested in 43,758 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited has 1.32% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 410 shares. Security Tru Co invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,450 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,272 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Blackrock owns 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7.17M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 269,711 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,436 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Partners LP reported 1,501 shares stake.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Acquire Foundry, Leading Provider of Complex Visualization Software Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,642 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.