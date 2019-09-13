Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Shares Rose; Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Market Value Declined While Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Position by $1.10 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 92,879 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, down from 98,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 1.78M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Korn/Ferry International (KFY) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 27,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 135,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Korn/Ferry International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 32,221 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 4,070 shares to 94,744 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Cl A (NYSE:MGA) by 10,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 8.69 million shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 279 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1.11M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.21 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 252 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 6,587 shares. American Int Group holds 0.01% or 42,306 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 130,539 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 5,176 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks owns 129,140 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,853 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 42,009 are owned by Gam Holdg Ag. Skyline Asset Management L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 116,500 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares to 72,047 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).