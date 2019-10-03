Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake; Dropbox – Class A (DBX) Shorts Decreased By 15.01%

Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX) had a decrease of 15.01% in short interest. DBX’s SI was 7.63 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.01% from 8.98M shares previously. With 4.59 million avg volume, 2 days are for Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX)’s short sellers to cover DBX’s short positions. The SI to Dropbox Inc – Class A’s float is 4.62%. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 2.59 million shares traded. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has declined 15.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DBX News: 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat expectations for earnings and revenue; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX 1Q REV. $316.3M; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Earnings: Files a Win in First Earnings Since IPO — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box’s revenue edges past estimates; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX SEES YEAR SALES $1.343B-$1.355B, EST. $1.340B; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Revenue Increases as It Lands More Paying Users; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat estimates in its first time reporting earnings after a big IPO The company has had to battle persistent criticism that it was overvalued; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Sales, Profit Top Estimates in First Report After IPO

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 4,622 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 87,425 shares with $5.98 million value, down from 92,047 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 77.01 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The #1 LNG Stock for 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, South Korea’s KOGAS sign 15-year deal to import U.S. LNG – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone could weigh offer for Cheniere Energy Partners stake, exec says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.21 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 421,994 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 4,041 shares. Verition Fund Ltd invested in 9,900 shares. Mcmillion Capital invested in 0% or 15 shares. Cambrian Partnership accumulated 17,580 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Com holds 3.61% or 8.05M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 809 shares or 0% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corp Ny reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 14,000 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,448 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Lc reported 52 shares. Cypress Mgmt (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Among 2 analysts covering Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dropbox has $2400 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 11.63% above currents $19.26 stock price. Dropbox had 3 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 9.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. The Company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009.

More notable recent Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dropbox On A Rocky Road – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 33% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dropbox: Getting Less Competitive – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dropbox Shares Fell 24% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Box: Paying A High Price For A Risky Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.