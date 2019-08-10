Contravisory Investment Management Cut Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake by $314,545 as Shares Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed by $452,295 Its Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.65% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company reported 5,501 shares. Millrace Asset stated it has 1.29% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Preferred Ltd Liability Company holds 549 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,450 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested in 0.01% or 143 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.02% or 160,499 shares. Massachusetts-based Cap Growth Management LP has invested 4.38% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc owns 983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.22M are held by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,543 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,205 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc invested in 1,170 shares. Palisade Llc Nj holds 195,279 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares to 107,791 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,927 shares to 17,773 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers accumulated 1,447 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,238 are owned by Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Co. 26,028 were reported by Iberiabank. Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc holds 5,435 shares. First City Cap Mngmt owns 4,115 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 16,993 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability holds 2.18% or 157,526 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.35% or 17,222 shares in its portfolio. Haverford owns 41,505 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 11,424 shares. 1,309 were reported by Towercrest Capital. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa reported 11,487 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,145 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,483 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

