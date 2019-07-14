Contravisory Investment Management Cut Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Share Value Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 1,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 26,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares to 9,266 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,758 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 2,090 shares. Mackenzie has 1,705 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 28,181 shares. 10 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Co. Riverpark Capital Mgmt holds 46,213 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability owns 28,523 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Commerce reported 0.02% stake. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hhr Asset Lc invested in 4.28% or 256,542 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.17% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,198 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Comerica Bancorp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 116,790 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Ltd. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0.01% or 120 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M worth of stock. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65 million. The insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53M.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Crisci Robert sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M was made by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76M for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.