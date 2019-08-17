Contravisory Investment Management Cut Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $314,545; Stadium Capital Management Holding in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Has Boosted by $1.71 Million as Shares Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.67M market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 278,041 shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc analyzed 1,505 shares as the company's stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.23 million activity. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 9. $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Hogan Michael. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Menon Deepak. 1,000 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $13,730. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155.