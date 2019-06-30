Contravisory Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $308,605 as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 26,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, down from 125,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $366.26. About 1.60 million shares traded or 262.04% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 32.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,548 shares to 153,777 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares to 81,118 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 29.92 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. $1.54M worth of stock was sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Stipancich John K, worth $2.66 million. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Crisci Robert.

