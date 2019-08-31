Contravisory Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $374,912; Palouse Capital Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 25,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 207,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 182,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 480,364 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 87,494 shares. Chemung Canal reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Connecticut-based Ht Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clean Yield Gp accumulated 20,996 shares. Essex Services holds 151,129 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Martin And Company Tn holds 37,262 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Limited holds 11,728 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Scotia Incorporated stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcmillion Capital invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 0.11% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 16,297 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,313 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 34,677 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still No Love For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With Increasing Competition, Netflix Stock Looks Less and Less Bulletproof – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,852 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 418,352 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,574 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 8,937 shares. Utah Retirement has 16,130 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 0.16% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 5,160 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co owns 600 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 299,602 shares. Invesco accumulated 2.23 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com reported 5,512 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 52 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 6,522 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Decatur Cap Management invested in 1.25% or 31,901 shares.