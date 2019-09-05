Contravisory Investment Management Cut Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $308,605; Shares Rose; Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sun Cmntys (SUI) as Stock Price Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 402,241 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $376.05. About 246,923 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.16 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.2% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 2.57M shares. Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 115,944 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 157,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & holds 0.01% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability holds 671,900 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 40 shares. Bluecrest Management holds 0.14% or 28,653 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 52,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 15,680 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Finance Group Incorporated owns 265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 37,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 161,750 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 22,136 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 29.56 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.