Contravisory Investment Management Cut Its Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Stock Price Rose; Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Stock Value Declined

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 13,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,718 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 31,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 254,456 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 7,607 shares to 521,842 shares, valued at $58.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 170,375 shares. 10.16M are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The. 83,216 were reported by Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 95,525 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw Inc. Rockland Company has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Korea invested in 3.56 million shares. Howe Rusling holds 10,715 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited holds 0.49% or 18,915 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,580 shares. Moreover, Farmers Comml Bank has 1.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bartlett & Com Limited Liability holds 2.02% or 891,522 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 4.36M shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx reported 6,506 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 31,422 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Brown Advisory stated it has 6,236 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 87,813 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,512 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 0% or 1,508 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 454,709 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co has 4,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,641 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 965 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 744,609 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).