Contravisory Investment Management Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $4.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Aviva Plc Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.73 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assocs stated it has 5,165 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 246,482 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 579,811 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has 13,036 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 7,445 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 37 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,834 shares. Rare Ltd holds 2.29% or 173,508 shares in its portfolio. 5,659 are owned by Counselors. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 0.02% or 18,060 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 46,076 shares. Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 38,777 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 2,738 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt holds 1.05% or 12,210 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has 1,999 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 2.25M shares. Green Square Limited Co has invested 4.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan And Co Lc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 81,644 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,843 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,575 shares. California-based Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 96,268 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Llc. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comgest Investors Sas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated stated it has 229,686 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. Consolidated Gp Limited Liability Company reported 36,757 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Middleton & Ma owns 3.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,093 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,375 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $115.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 27,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,881 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).