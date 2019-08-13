Contravisory Investment Management Boosted By $4.19 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Ashland (ASH)’s Sentiment Is 2

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 funds increased and started new holdings, while 1 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ashland Inc. The funds in our database reported: 136,335 shares, up from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ashland Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 35830.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc acquired 107,491 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 107,791 shares with $4.31 million value, up from 300 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $192.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ashland says Q3 results to be lower than guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ashland board declares quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Capital’s Top 4 Buys in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ashland reports that financial results for third quarter of fiscal 2019 will be below guidance; outlook for fiscal year 2019 reduced; sets date to report third quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 472,208 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SEES SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN COMPOSITES, MARL BDO; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 22.5C, EST. 22.5C; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.06, EST. 87C; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Raises Dividend to 25c; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,990 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 44.4 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating.