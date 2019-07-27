ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares. 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than resTORbio Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.