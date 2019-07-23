ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.3%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 0% respectively. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.34%
|-49.76%
|-50%
|-77.66%
|-94.17%
|-55.64%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
