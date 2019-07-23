ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 0% respectively. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.