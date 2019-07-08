ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 86.15 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 44.4% respectively. Insiders held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.