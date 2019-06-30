ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

We are comparing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.