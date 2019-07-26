ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.10
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.3%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 0.72%. About 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.34%
|-49.76%
|-50%
|-77.66%
|-94.17%
|-55.64%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.