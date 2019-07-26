ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 0.72%. About 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.