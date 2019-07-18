ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

We are contrasting ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 165.49% and its consensus target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 54.9%. Insiders held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.