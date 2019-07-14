ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

This is a contrast between ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 80.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.