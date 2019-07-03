ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTRV) Reaches $3.64 Low on Jul, 3; Jane Street Group Lifted First Solar (FSLR) Holding By $6.52 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 594.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 125,419 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 146,519 shares with $7.74M value, up from 21,100 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 512,944 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT

The stock of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) reached all time low today, Jul, 3 and still has $3.46 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.64 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.97M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $298,700 less. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 296,803 shares traded. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) has declined 94.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRV News: 31/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Liver Fibrosis in a Preclinical Model; 30/05/2018 – CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW DATA PROVIDES EVIDENCE THAT CRV431 CAN ALSO REDUCE AMOUNT AND SIZE OF TUMORS IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 31/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharma: CRV431 Decreased Extent of Fibrosis in Animal Model by 46% Compared to Vehicle Control; 19/04/2018 DJ ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRV); 30/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Development and Progression of Liver Tumors in Preclinical; 30/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Development and Progression of Liver Tumors in Preclinical Hepatocellular Carcinoma Study; 30/05/2018 – CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS – CRV431, REDUCES DEVELOPMENT, PROGRESSION OF LIVER TUMORS IN PRECLINICAL HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA STUDY; 30/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Development and Progression of Liver Tumors in Preclinical Hepatocellular Carcinoma Study; 24/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals: Reverse Stk Split to Bring Co Into Compliance With Nasdaq Cap Market; 30/05/2018 – CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS – 25% OF CRV431-TREATED MICE HAD NO LIVER TUMORS AT 10 WEEK STUDY END, ALL VEHICLE-TREATED MICE HAD AT LEAST 5 TUMORS/LIVER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Washington Trust Retail Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 357 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) reported 0.57% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 20,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 45,243 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Ubs Asset Americas reported 97,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 587,711 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 48,914 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 54,231 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Earnest Ltd Llc has 29 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 13,008 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Among 5 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) rating on Monday, February 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Alps Etf Tr (IDOG) stake by 55,847 shares to 28,066 valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 26,934 shares and now owns 3,966 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus infections. The company has market cap of $5.97 million. The firm is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings.