ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.3%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Volatility & Risk
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21.83, with potential upside of 176.68%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 69.1%. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.34%
|-49.76%
|-50%
|-77.66%
|-94.17%
|-55.64%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-3.73%
|-3.51%
|-30.98%
|84.6%
|11.24%
For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.24% stronger performance.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
