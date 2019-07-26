ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21.83, with potential upside of 176.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 69.1%. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.