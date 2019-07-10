ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.93 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 67.1% respectively. 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.