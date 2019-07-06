ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.3%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Risk and Volatility
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. From a competition point of view, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 85.9%. Insiders held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.34%
|-49.76%
|-50%
|-77.66%
|-94.17%
|-55.64%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.18%
|-3.64%
|14.65%
|0.94%
|-9.13%
|16.19%
For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
