ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. From a competition point of view, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 85.9%. Insiders held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.