ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.04 N/A -7.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.