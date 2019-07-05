ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

Both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.52 N/A 3.52 4.18

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Volatility & Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Innoviva Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 and has 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

Summary

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.